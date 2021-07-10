Coronavirus outbreaks are on the rise in San Bernardino County among young, healthy individuals, according to county health officials.
While most of these patients are not experiencing life-threatening illnesses, they still pose a threat to the county’s more vulnerable residents, said officials.
Dr. Rodney Borger, an emergency room physician at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, said his greatest concern is that unvaccinated individuals will spread the virus to residents who are older or vulnerable to serious consequences.
He said a substantial portion of the population has declined or delayed getting the vaccine, and that virtually every new case involves unvaccinated individuals.
COVID-19 will remain active as long as a significant portion of the population continues to neglect getting vaccinated, Dr. Borger said.
He said the younger people who are getting COVID still suffer unpleasant effects, and some may experience long-term effects such as fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, and chest pain.
Dr. Borger said the lingering population of unvaccinated individuals is particularly concerning because of the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID, which is more contagious than earlier versions of the virus.
New data released by the California Department of Public Health show 35.6 percent of coronavirus variants analyzed in June have been identified as the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.
As a comparison, in May, the variants accounted for only 5.6 percent of analyzed coronavirus cases in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.