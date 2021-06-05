The City of Chino Hills summer day camp program will return with modifications and space restrictions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday July 12 to Aug. 6 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Registration opens for Chino Hills residents on Tuesday, May 25.
Cost is $100 per camper per week for residents, and $115 per camper per week for non-residents.
Campers will enjoy arts and crafts, recreation, games, and indoor activities.
Each camper will be supervised by trained, experienced, and responsible camp leaders, with a child-to-leader ratio of 10 to 1. Camp groups will have no more than 20 children.
Campers should bring a lunch and water bottle daily.
Children must be picked up and dropped off by parents or guardians.
Registration for non-residents is Tuesday, June 1 if space is still available.
To register online, residents are asked to create an account or confirm their existing login information by visiting chino hills.org/daycamp.
For assistance, call the recreation office at (909) 364-2700.
Residents may also register in person at the recreation office in City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
The summer day camp modifications will include self-screening prior to attendance, hand washing breaks, and required face coverings except during outdoor recreation when six feet of physical distance will be maintained.
