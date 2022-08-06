Carlos (Charlie) and Sherry Reynoso of Upland, owners of Star Hardware Inc., a building materials contractor in Ontario, donated $50,000 each to Sonja Shaw, who is running for the District 3 seat and Chino Police Cpl. Jon Monroe, who is running for the District 4 seat on the Chino Valley Unified School Board.

The donations appeared on the candidates’ campaign disclosure statements for the period Jan. 1 to June 30 that were due Aug. 1.

