Carlos (Charlie) and Sherry Reynoso of Upland, owners of Star Hardware Inc., a building materials contractor in Ontario, donated $50,000 each to Sonja Shaw, who is running for the District 3 seat and Chino Police Cpl. Jon Monroe, who is running for the District 4 seat on the Chino Valley Unified School Board.
The donations appeared on the candidates’ campaign disclosure statements for the period Jan. 1 to June 30 that were due Aug. 1.
Mr. Reynoso was a longtime assistant baseball coach at Don Lugo High School in Chino under retired head coach Joe Marcos, and a longtime coach for the former Chino American Legion Post 299 baseball team.
Mr. Reynoso was Mr. Monroe’s baseball coach at Don Lugo in the early 1990s.
The huge donations, rarely seen in school board races in the Chino Valley, have given the candidates a considerable financial advantage over their opponents, as the campaign season officially begins.
In addition to the $50,000 donation for Sonja Shaw, she has reported $390 from Joe DeGuzman, owner of Gameday Printing in Chino and $300 from Jamie Brimer of Reno, Nevada, owner of Brimer Construction and several $100 donations from individuals, for a total of $51,623.
She spent $600 on campaign paraphernalia and professional services, and donated $120 to the Heritage Action Foundation in Washington, D.C.
Incumbent Christina Gagnier, an attorney who is being challenged by Mrs. Shaw in District 3, has reported $26,260 in contributions and a loan to herself for $4,900 for a total of $31,160.
Mrs. Gagnier, who used to live in District 4 when she resided in Chino Hills, moved to Chino where she is now in District 3.
She has spent $293 on information technology costs and office expenses.
She donated $5,150 to her campaign from her law firm Carlton Fields, LLP, of which she is a partner.
Other contributions included $4,900 each from the Connie Leyva for Supervisor 2022 campaign; her husband, Abraham Dyk, a consultant for MVAR Media; mother-in-law Sally Katzen Dyk of Washington, D.C.; and her mother Kathleen Miller of Freedom, Pennsylvania.
She received $1,000 each from Chino Hills resident Jim Gallagher and attorney Stephanie Margossian of San Leandro; $750 from healthcare consultant Ronald Wall of Ontario; $500 from entrepreneur Sean Pendrak of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; $250 each from Tarik Peat of New York, Leland Chang of Brooklyn, New York, and Ben Farley, a U.S. Department of Defense attorney in Washington D.C.
She also received several contributions of $100 each.
In addition to the $50,000 contribution from the Reynosos, Jon Monroe received contributions of $1,000 from the Peace Officers Research Association Political Action Committee in Sacramento, $250 from D and G Products owner Eddie Tolman of Chino Hills; and $100 each from ACS Computer Services owner and former Chino Hills councilman Gary Larson, and Ferguson Enterprises browser developer Richard Campbell of Chino Hills.
He spent $8,497 on campaign signs and materials, literature, and a campaign consultant, for an ending cash balance of $43,078.
Lisa Greathouse, senior manager of internal communications for Disneyland Resorts, has reported $5,485 in contributions that includes a $3,000 loan from herself.
She has spent $3,373 and has an ending cash balance of $2,112.
There were no attachments showing contributions received and payments made because she established her account after July 1, she said.
She was a volunteer at her children’s schools, served on a school site council, and volunteered with the PTA in various capacities.
