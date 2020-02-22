Two women and a man from Riverside County were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of stealing more than $1,000 in property from a Lowe’s store in Chino Hills and under $1,000 in property from a Home Depot in Pomona.
Drugs and other drug paraphernalia were also found in their car, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Michael Sabo, 49, and Rachel Migicki, 25, both of Moreno Valley and Kamra Baker, 50, of Hemet were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of conspiracy and theft, said Deputy Dominick Martinez.
Deputies from the Chino Hills station were called at 6:40 p.m. to the Lowe’s store at 13251 Peyton Drive on a report of an in-progress theft.
“Deputies contacted Mr. Sabo and Ms. Migicki who had just stolen over $1,000 in property from the store,” Deputy Martinez said. “Ms. Sabo was also found to have two warrants for theft,”
Ms. Baker was found in a waiting vehicle.
Additional stolen property was found inside their car that was suspected to be stolen from the Home Depot at 2707 S. Towne Ave., Pomona, located less than 1.5 miles from the Lowe’s store in Chino Hills.
Deputies located drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax and mushrooms that are consumed for their hallucinogenic affect, in the vehicle, Deputy Martinez said.
All three suspects are being held on $50,000 bail, county jail records show.
