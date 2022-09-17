Gary Ortega
Photo by Renae McCain, assistant principal of Eagle Canyon Elementary

Eagle Canyon Elementary School fourth grader Sadie Ortega and her little brother Nathan, first grade, escort their father Gary Ortega, a deputy sheriff, on the red carpet during the school’s annual 9/11 rally. The Chino Hills school last Friday remembered the events of that day and honored first responders who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the community. 

