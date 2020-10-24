Two Chino Hills men were arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of stabbing each other during a fight at an apartment complex in Chino Hills.
David Boyd Christian, 49, and Matthew Wharton, 62, were treated for their injuries and later booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Both men were booked for assault with a deadly weapon, and have since been released, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Deputies were called at 12:30 a.m. to the Reserve at Chino Hills Apartments at 4200 block of Village Drive on a report of a stabbing, said Deputy D. Renear.
“When deputies arrived, they found a male adult suffering from a stab wound,” he said. “Though investigation, deputies determined Mr. Christian and Mr. Wharton were involved in a fight at the location. During the fight, both suspects stabbed each other and one was struck with an object.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.