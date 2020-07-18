The city of Chino reopened applications for microenterprise business grants of up to $10,000 for rental assistance to businesses affected by revenue losses related to COVID-19.
Chino businesses of 5 employees or less that meet qualifications for low to moderate income can apply for a grant through July 28, or until the first 50 applications are received. The city received an allocation of $285,471 from the federal CARES Act for the funding, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted.
For applications, cityof chino.org/bizgrant.
Information: Chris Kennedy, city of Chino economic development division, 334-3335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.