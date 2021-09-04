Future corn maze
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Corn is being grown for the Frosty’s Forest pumpkin patch on Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue in Chino. The four-acre corn maze is an annual tradition at the venue. The opening date has not been announced but the times can be found at frostysforest.com.

