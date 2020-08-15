The City of Chino Hills will open a cooling center for its residents 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Visitors will undergo a non-contact wellness check, sign a waiver, and wear a face covering. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian.
Capacity is limited because of COVID-19 safety precautions.
The Chino Hills Library serves as a cooling center on its days of operation: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
