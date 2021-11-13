Chino Hills Marine veteran Ed Denzin
Chino Hills Marine veteran Ed Denzin is excited about his new bathroom shower installed by Reborn Cabinets on Veterans Day in partnership with the “Baths for the Brave” program. While Mr. Denzin was kept away, workers installed the shower and escorted him for the “reveal” when the installation was completed. Reborn, based in Anaheim, provided a barbecue for friends of Mr. Denzin who dropped by his home throughout the day. Mr. Denzin has volunteered with veterans groups, non-profit organizations, and numerous civic committees over the decades. He founded Service Animal Training. He was a lance corporal E-3 in the Marine Corps from 1969 to 1973.  He was named an unsung hero for Chino Hills last year. Mr. Denzin has been diagnosed with cancer.

Schultzie Reed

Ed this is well deserved and I really wish I could have been there. I pray for you and Sheri and family every night and I miss you all. Thank you and your family for all your help when I moved. I miss you all very much. Jill Medina

