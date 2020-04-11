Senior citizens or anyone at high risk of contracting coronavirus can contact the Chino Valley Fire District for help getting groceries, medications or any other essential service through its Serving Our Seniors program.
Residents must live in Chino, Chino Hills or the unincorporated area of Chino.
“We have had 18 calls to our Serving Our Seniors program,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. “The predominant request is for prescriptions. The second most frequent request is for us to pick up grocery items.”
Launched last month by the fire district and the Chino Valley Fire Foundation, the goal of the program is to help high-risk citizens to self-isolate.
Residents needing assistance will be asked a series of questions that include their name, residence, phone number and information on the service requested, Mrs. De Guevara said.
“We also have staff members who speak Spanish and Chinese,” she said. “Fire district personnel and volunteers will do everything possible to fulfill people’s needs.”
Requests can be made by calling 315-8850 or emailing sos@chofire.org.
“Our personnel are thankful for the opportunity to help during these challenging times,” Mrs. De Guevara said. “Together, we will get through this.”
