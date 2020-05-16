A stolen ladder and a stolen coffee machine led to the arrests early Wednesday morning of two Corona men in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department reported Thursday.
Jason Mayhall, 44, and Javier Salcido, 48, were taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. They were booked on charges of grand theft and conspiracy, said Deputy J. Drayer.
Jail records show Mr. Mayhall was released on $25,000 bail late Wednesday night. Mr. Salcido is still in custody on $25,000 bail, the records show.
Deputy Drayer said a witness saw two men stealing a ladder from a construction zone in the 13000 block of Le Parc Boulevard.
“Chino Hills deputies located the suspects and discovered they were in possession of the stolen ladder along with a stolen coffee machine and burglary tools,” the deputy said.
The coffee machine was stolen from a vehicle that was parked at the Rolling Ridge Apartment complex at 13439 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
