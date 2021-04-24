Two local Rotary Clubs are instilling the rewards of community service to a younger generation through Interact Clubs offered at Ayala and Don Lugo high schools.
The Rotary Club of Greater Chino Hills sponsors the Ayala club the Rancho del Chino Rotary Club sponsors the Don Lugo club.
Before the pandemic, Interact members at Don Lugo volunteered for the Food for Life food bank, held clothing drives, and helped with Rancho del Chino’s annual bingo fundraiser.
Don Lugo teacher and club advisor Alexis Guzman said previous volunteer opportunities had not been available for two years because of the pandemic, which challenged club members to find new ways to serve the community.
During virtual meetings on Zoom, they discussed the stress and lack of connection students were feeling because of online learning, Ms. Guzman said.
The conversations led club president Cheyenne Hernandez and vice-president Sophia Vasquez to create a student-focused, well-being website called “For Students by Students” that contains videos on yoga, meditation, and other stress reduction tools.
“For Students by Students” is on the Don Lugo High website that can be accessed by visiting chino.k12.ca.us.
The club also partnered with AVID students to make and send Valentine’s cards for seniors in care facilities.
AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination programs, prepares students to attend college.
The Interact Club at Ayala High added 30 members this year, despite not being able to recruit in-person, said club president Jacob Tan.
Club members participated in several roadside clean-ups around the city and are currently fundraising for a beautification project at Wickman Elementary School.
The Ayala club also teamed up with AVID students at their school to make Valentines for seniors.
“Our goal is to give students the opportunity to participate in fun, meaningful service projects in our local community,” Jacob said. “We also focus on developing leadership skills and creating lifelong friendships with our classmates.”
Faculty member Kenny Donovan is the advisor.
For information about the Interact Club at Ayala, Instagram @ayalainteractclub; for Don Lugo, Instagram @dlhsinteractclub.
