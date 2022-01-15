Driver killed in Mountain Avenue crash
Chino Valley Fire District photo

A driver was killed early Sunday morning after he lost control of the car he was driving while southbound on Mountain Avenue and struck a tree, Chino Valley Fire District officials said. The 2:27 a.m. crash took place about 250 feet south of Chino Avenue. The identity, age and city of residence of the driver has not been released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Chino Police Department. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.