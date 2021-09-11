The band Dudes Got Blues will perform at The Shoppes at Chino Hills from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The band plays classic rock, popular blues, country, and funk. Shown (from left) are Allen Kelinsky on guitar, Don Cartwright on drums, Art Trejo, vocals, Scott Moulton on bass and Dave Landshaw on keyboard.
