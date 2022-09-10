Pastor Paul Lehman- Schletewitz
Gateway Karis Church parishioners cheered when the Chino City Council granted an appeal on Tuesday to relocate the church to the College Park community.
The project also includes a retail center proposed by Henry Hong of United Trust Realty. The 7.54-acre parcel is north of Eucalyptus Avenue and east of Oaks Avenue. The Chino Planning Commission denied the project on June 20 due to concerns with traffic and frontage improvements that did not meet accessibility standards. Mr. Hong objected to the denial stating that the master developer should be responsible for those improvements. The council unanimously approved the project and did not require the applicant to build accessibility improvements. Staff will work with the master developer of College Park to resolve the accessibility issues, according to a staff report. Gateway Karis Church has been operating for 58 years at the corner of Schaefer and Oaks avenues. Mr. Hong said the transaction to build the church involves a land swap.
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz celebrated with his parishioners outside council chambers after the vote. He said he was profoundly pleased with the decision.
“The Lord is good,” he said. “This project will benefit everybody. There was a lot of work put into this project and it’s nice to have it pay off.” Pastor Lehman-Schletewitz told the council the area chosen for the relocation has a demographic that fits the church. “We’ll be pleased to move there and minister to the people,” he said. Chino resident Ben Fukukura told the council he looked forward to seeing more retail spaces in College Park. “It’s something that the area is heavily lacking,” Mr. Fukukura said. “It’s just been a dirt parcel for a very long time, and I’d love to see this project happen.” Councilman Marc Lucio, who lives in College Park, said he’s been waiting for a retail center in the community. Daniel Kim, a Chino resident, and college pastor at Gateway Karis Church, said placing a church next to Chaffey College will be a great opportunity to minister to students. Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the church will be phenomenally successful.
“I think Chino has more churches than any community in the county and I’m really proud of that,” she said. “It’s going to be a great project.”
