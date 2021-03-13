Junior high and high school students in the Chino Valley school district could return to in-person classes two days a week as early as Tuesday, March 23 should San Bernardino County reach the required state guidelines by Tuesday, March 16.
Superintendent Norm Enfield announced a plan this week to reopen junior high schools and high schools with distance learning minimum days from Wednesday, March 17 through Monday, March 22, and an in-person class schedule from Tuesday, March 23 through Friday, April 9.
Students placed in Cohort A will attend in-person class Tuesdays and Thursdays and Cohort B students will attend Wednesdays and Fridays.
The students will distance learn on the days they do not attend in-person class.
Officials will announce school schedules for April 12 through May 27 in the next few weeks.
The reopening affects only students in the blended learning program, in which students are assigned to one of two cohorts that attend school on alternate days.
Students who chose the distance learning program will continue to receive virtual instruction with no schedule changes through the rest of the school year.
The superintendent told the school board earlier this month that under new state guidelines, schools would not be forced to closed if virus cases were to increase in the county. As of today, there are 47 instructional days remaining in the school year, which ends on May 27 for all students.
Last week, Chino Valley Unified students in grades three through sixth were welcomed back to campus.
Students in grades TK to 2 returned the first week in March.
Special education students were the first to be allowed back for in-person instruction in the Chino Valley school district.
Last fall, the school board approved the return of special education students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.