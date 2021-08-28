If you’re wondering why the Chino sign on the southeast corner of Riverside Drive and Central Avenue hasn’t been illuminated in a while, you’re not alone.
The historic sign with neon red lights has been dark since the height of the pandemic in 2020 because of an apparent disagreement between the City of Chino and the owner of the building over lighting costs.
The building, which opened in 1947 as a movie theater and became a bowling alley from 1960 to 1988, is the location of T-Shirt Mart, which has been in the space since the early 1990s.
Commissioner Brenda Strong brought up the issue during Monday’s Community Services Commission meeting.
“Have we heard anything about getting the lights turned back on for the Chino sign? The last time I went by it hasn’t been turned back on,” Ms. Strong said.
Community Services Director Linda Reich said the city has been working with the owner but “we’re having a very difficult time getting him to agree to a new price because he doesn’t feel like what we’re paying him is fair.”
Building owner Randy Yi told the Champion Wednesday that he initially turned off the sign last year because of the costs incurred while keeping the sign illuminated during peak hours.
He said the sign was supposed to have a separate electric panel provided by the city, which hasn’t yet been installed.
“I’ve been carrying it over to our system,” Mr. Yi said.
Ms. Reich said the city has considered installing its own power box to light the sign, but Edison did not show up for an appointment.
She said the city hasn’t given up on working with the owner.
The sign was designated a local landmark by the city after it was refurbished a few years ago.
Mr. Yi said the pandemic, plus summertime energy costs, led to the decision to turn off the sign.
He said discussions are ongoing but gave no timetable on when the sign might be lit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.