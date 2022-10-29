Groundbreaking for Town Center at Preserve

Brandon Wernli and Michael Tseng of KTGY architectural firm (at right) look over a rendering of the future shopping center with a representative of Kenwood’s Kitchen & Tap (center). Materials that will be used in the center include laser-cut metal panels, natural stone, wood-like tiles and stucco.

 Photo by Anne Jang

Residents in the growing Preserve community will have a grocery store and restaurants when the Town Center at the Preserve opens in the summer of 2023.

A groundbreaking celebration was held Oct. 18 with representatives from Lewis Retail Centers, KTGY architectural firm, City of Chino officials and store owners who gathered at the property on Main Street and Pine Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.