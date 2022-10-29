Groundbreaking for Town Center at Preserve

Residents in the growing Preserve community will have a grocery store and restaurants when the Town Center at the Preserve opens in the summer of 2023.
A groundbreaking celebration was held Oct. 18 with representatives from Lewis Retail Centers, KTGY architectural firm, City of Chino officials and store owners who gathered at the property on Main Street and Pine Avenue.
The 146,830-square-foot center will include vertical “mixed-use” residential units on the upper floors of the retail center facing Main Street.
Second-level office spaces will be above the Main Street retail.
Individual plazas will include areas for fire pits, shade structures, and outdoor amenities.
According to Michael Tseng of KTGY, the “backs” of many of the stores, including utility rooms, will be located along Main Street but will have the appearance of being in the front with faux storefronts with opaque glass, planters and pedestrian benches.
The center will be anchored by Stater Bros. grocery store.
Restaurants will include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Kenwood’s Kitchen & Tap, Cold Stone Creamery, and 7 Miles Tea Lab.
