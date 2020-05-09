A worn-down portion of Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills between Chino Hills Parkway and Glen Ridge Drive will be improved beginning Monday, May 11.
Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The pavement will be ground two inches, a two-inch overlay will be applied and a catch basin will be reconstructed to remove a depression in the road.
Traffic will be directed through the project area at specific times and message boards have been placed to notify the public.
The schedule calls for completion by the end of June.
The $220,000 project was awarded to All American Asphalt, with funding provided by community facilities district 5.
