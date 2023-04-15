Torrey Pines Park on the table for April 19

Barely noticed at Torrey Pines Park is a horse arena that has long been unfit for horses, at 5011 Torrey Pines Drive, south of Los Serranos Country Club.

 Champion file photo by Marianne Napoles

After six years of starts and stops, the Torrey Pines Park in Chino Hills is back on the table with a few suggested enhancements.

The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission will review the proposal at the 7 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, April 19 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.

