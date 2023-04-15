Torrey Pines Park on the table for April 19

After six years of starts and stops, the Torrey Pines Park in Chino Hills is back on the table with a few suggested enhancements.
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission will review the proposal at the 7 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, April 19 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The plan includes a new playground, a new roof for the gazebo, painting the restroom and adding 14 spaces to the parking lot, which will be rehabilitated.
The available budget is $265,000 so other amenities proposed by staff and the commission, such as a tennis court where the aging horse arena is located, cannot be accommodated, according to the staff report. Torrey Pines Park is a 3.2-acre site with 2 acres of flat land and is tucked away on Torrey Pines Drive, south of Los Serranos Country Club.
Because of its isolated location, the 26-year-old park is under-used and frequently vandalized, said city officials.
The city, since at least 2004, has been trying to find amenities that would attract more residents to the park.
In 2010, the city dropped plans to place a Tiny Tots and community meeting room at the park after learning the property is located on an earthquake fault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.