“We’re glad you’re in our ‘neighborhood’, it’s like a country park, but know we cannot see you, with no streetlights after dark.”
And so goes the friendly poem in one verse after another as it continues on a series of signs recently placed on telephone poles along English Road in Chino Hills.
The signs advise residents to wear reflective gear because there are no streetlights and to keep out of harm’s way.
The rural road contains horse ranches that make it a popular destination route for moms with strollers, joggers, and walkers.
The pandemic brought about an increase of walkers who are sharing the road with traffic.
