The City of Chino Hills is bringing City Hall to the community with “Pop-Up City Hall” from 8 to 11 am. Saturday, April 1 at 99 Ranch Market, 2959 Chino Avenue. City staff and officials from the city, police department, and fire district will be on-hand to answer questions.
The Chino Hills Police Department will provide tips on mail theft, residential and vehicular burglary, and catalytic converter theft. The fire district will provide information on how to be better prepared for an emergency.
