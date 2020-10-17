Campaign disclosure statements filed with the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters office show six of eight candidates for the Chino Valley Unified school district board raised, or loaned themselves, several thousand dollars to fill one of the three open seats on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Incumbents James Na and Andrew Cruz are running for re-election, while incumbent Irene Hernandez-Blair announced earlier this year she will not seek re-election.
Challengers are Dr. Havaughnia Hayes-White, Jody Moore, Sylvia Orozco, Don Bridge, Vincent Colleta and Tony Flores.
James Na
Incumbent James Na, a Chino Hills resident received $11,299 in contributions this year, including $5,200 between July 1 and Sept. 19.
Mr. Na received $3,000 from Sung Kun Na of Chino Hills; $2,000 from Anthony Kim of Riverside; $2,000 from Hi Choi of Lake Elsinore; $2,000 from Sobok USA, Inc.; $1,000 from Phil Cothran of Fontana; $1,000 from Mio Foley of Rancho Cucamonga; $200 from Mi Park of Chino; and loaned himself $5,099, according to documents.
He paid $7,116 to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters for his ballot statement and $150 to Parkview Business Services for legal-accounting services.
Andrew Cruz
Incumbent Andrew Cruz received a $1,000 contribution from Philip Cothran, of Cothran Insurance Agency and loaned himself $7,116.
He spent $7,116 on his ballot statement with the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters and $755 with Campaign LA for yard signs.
Dr. Havaughnia Hayes-White
Dr. Havaughnia Hayes-White, of Chino Hills, gave herself $6,449 and received $500 from Brandy Young, IT analyst at Centura Health, $300 from Joel Hayes, $100 each from Taryn McCullough, Bernetta Powell, Kristin Wright and Violet Wright, a legislative assistant with Corbin and Kaiser LLC; and $150 from Lori Schmalenberger, director of Children’s Ministry with Tustin Presbyterian Church.
She paid $1,000 to Everyaction for information technology costs, $253 to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters for voter registration data, $1,690 to Champion Newspapers for print ads, $7,116 to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters for candidate filing and ballot fees, of which $2,116 was paid through campaign funds, $350 to Google Ads for information technology costs, $100 to GetThru for phone banks, $1,598 to West Coast Media for print ads, and $321.90 to Uribe Printing for campaign literature.
Jody Moore
Jody Moore loaned himself $1,400, received $3,000 from Sylvester Harris, a retiree from Chino Hills; $500 each from Wayne Cheney of Long Beach and Lee Cooper, a financial planner from Rialto; $300 from Detroit pastor Tyran Meredith and Theresa Price of Diamond Bar; $100 from Eric Hass, a regional director at H&R Block in Houston, Texas, Elsrton Butler, a Chino Hills resident and market manager for KJLH 102.3; $100 from Lisa Hackett, a Gardena resident and an educator with National Education; $100 from David Stewart, an Eastvale resident and psychotherapist with Stewart Family Counseling; and $500 from Daren and Leslie Newberry, who are Chesterfield, Virginia residents and vice president of CarMax.
Mr. Moore spent $2,181.87 with Chino Hills-based Tamrin Olden Consulting for campaign literature or mailings and campaign paraphernalia; and $214.66 to Anedot.com in New Orleans, Louisiana for office expenses.
Sylvia Orozco
Sylvia Orozco, of Chino, loaned herself $7,116 which she used for her San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters ballot statement. She received $1,000 from the Chino Valley Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee, $500 from L.D.A., Inc. of Corona; $200 from retired Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent Wayne Joseph; $100 from MariaElena Lecaro, a teacher with Chino Valley Unified and Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut; $200 from Fernando Larez, a retiree from Ontario; $200 from Charoletta Ransom, a Chino resident and an attorney with Crawford and Ransom; $300 from Laguna Niguel-based Grow Elect ID #1342160; $500 from Manuel and Raquel Gonzalez, retirees living in Chino Hills; $250 from Chino Hills resident and former Chino Valley Unified school board member Fred Youngblood; $200 from Paul and Elaine Lara, retirees from Chino Hills; and $150 from Randy and Wanda Rodriguez, Chino residents. Mrs. Orozco also received less than $100 in nonmonetary contributions.
Her expenses are $1,220 to CampaignLA for yard signs; $50 to Secretary of State-Political Reform Division for a Form 410; and $610 to ConsVoterGuide for slate mailing.
Don Bridge
Don Bridge, a Chino Hills resident, loaned himself $8,100 and received $6,573 in contributions since January.
Contributions were $500 from Connie Leyva, a Chino resident and member of the State Senate; $300 from Barbara Kerr, a retiree from Riverside; $200 from Rudolph Gomez, a retiree from Pasadena; $200 from Paula Cannon, a retiree from Chino Hills; $200 from Robert Bohrer, a self-employed businessman from Chino Hills; $250 from Micaela Cichocki, a San Bernardino resident who works in youth services with San Bernardino City Unified School District; and $100 each from Dominick Summs of Palm Desert, Lance Berlins of Fallbrook, Kathy Rallings of Carlsbad, James Clark of Redlands, Joanne Dallas of Montclair, Wayne Johnson of Santa Barbara, Doreen Ramsey of Chino Hills, Margaret Scott of Corona, John Ugalde of Ontario, Paul Cummings of Rancho Mirage, James Himelhoch of Diamond Bar, Joseph Bridge (city of residence not disclosed), Robert Erickson of Seal Beach, Constance Bridge of Buena Park, Dean Vogel of Davis, and Rodney Raabe of Spokane, Washington.
Mr. Bridge paid $7,116 to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters for candidate filing and ballot fees; $1,516.58 to Mitchell Publishing and Mailers in Los Angeles for campaign paraphernalia; and $275 to Los Angeles-based Courtney Lindberg Photography for professional services.
Tony Flores and Vincent Colleta
Challengers Tony Flores, of Chino, and Vincent Colleta of Chino Hills, each submitted a California Form 497, meaning they spent less than $2,000 and received less than $2,000.
