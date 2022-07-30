Bob Dutton

Bob Dutton

San Bernardino County’s assessor-recorder since 2014, died of cancer at the age of 71 on July 23.

He leaves behind his wife of more than 40 years, Andrea, daughter Kara, and parents Ted and Jo Dutton. He led a department of 250 employees and was an advocate for veterans. He created fraud prevention measures and had a strong working relationship with county leaders and community stakeholders.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.