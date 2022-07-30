San Bernardino County’s assessor-recorder since 2014, died of cancer at the age of 71 on July 23.
He leaves behind his wife of more than 40 years, Andrea, daughter Kara, and parents Ted and Jo Dutton. He led a department of 250 employees and was an advocate for veterans. He created fraud prevention measures and had a strong working relationship with county leaders and community stakeholders.
San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said Mr. Dutton was a trusted friend and dedicated public service who had a passion for people.
Mr. Dutton served as a state assemblyman and state senator in the 2000s and was selected as Senate Republican leader in 2010. He served on numerous state senate posts such as vice-chairman of the rules committee and vice-chairman of the budget and fiscal review committee. He also served on the Rancho Cucamonga City Council for two terms.
He was a Rancho Cucamonga resident for 50 years and involved with local charities. He served on community and civic organizations including the YMCA, Red Cross, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Council. The family requests donations be sent to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Chino, the Children’s Fund, or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Council.
Funeral services are being planned and will be announced to the community.
