Fraud schemes related to the growing coronavirus pandemic can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud’s (NCDF) hotline or by email, according to U.S. Attorney Central District of California officials.
The office serves more than 20 million residents in San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Schemes can include online sales of fake COVID-19 cures, solicitation of donations for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations and distributing ransom ware from malicious websites and apps that can promise to share coronavirus-related information.
Residents can call (866) 720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov to report fraud related to coronavirus.
“The NCDF enters complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all Justice Department prosecutors and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes,” U.S. Central District spokesman Thom Mrosek said. “The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state attorney generals and local authorities.”
He said residents can take precautionary measures to protect themselves from fraud regarding coronavirus:
●Independently verify the identity of any company, charity or individual that contact a member of the public regarding COVID-19.
●Check the websites and email address offering information, products or services related to COVID-19. Scammers often use email addresses that end in cdc.com, cdc.org or cdc.gov.
●Be wary of unsolicited emails offering information or supplies or treatment to COVID-19 or requesting information for medical purposes.
●Do not click on links or open email attachments from unknown or unverified sources.
●Make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is valid.
●Ignore offers for a COVID-19 vaccine, cure or treatment because it is unlikely a person would first hear about those through an email, online ad or unsolicited sales pitch.
●Research any charities or crowdfunding sites soliciting donations in connection with COVID-19 before giving any donation.
●Be cautious of investment opportunities tied to COVID-19, especially from small company products or service that claim it will stop the coronavirus.
Information: www.justice.gov/coronavirus.
