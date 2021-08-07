Matthew Bramlett has been named the new Chino city reporter for the Chino Valley Champion.
Mr. Bramlett, 33, has extensive experience in local journalism, serving as the city reporter for the Claremont Courier from 2015 to 2020. Prior to the Courier, Mr. Bramlett wrote for the Redlands Daily Facts, the San Bernardino Sun and LAist.com.
At the Courier, Mr. Bramlett covered Claremont city hall, city council elections, police and crime, the Claremont Colleges, breaking news and local events. He was twice named as a finalist in land-use reporting at the California Journalism Awards for his stories on various development projects in Claremont.
An Inland Empire native, Mr. Bramlett grew up in Yucaipa.
He is a graduate of Cal State San Bernardino, where he was the managing editor for the school newspaper, the Coyote Chronicle. He currently lives in Claremont with his fiancé, Jacobe.
