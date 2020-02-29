Don Lugo High student journalists swept awards in all categories of on-the-spot reporting and photography at the 2020 Inland Empire Journalism Education Association Student Media Contest, held Feb. 20 at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga. First place winners are pictured (from left) Anthony Winslow for opinion, Saslaya Baca for photography, Edward Lillie for features, Aiden Deming for news, Deyon Curtis for sports and Angela Gutierrez for critical review. Jocelyn Ambrosio also took home a first-place medal in the Yearbook Student Life competition
The following students also placed in the contest: Diego Cruz, Karly Ortiz, Valerie Torres, Brooke Selvidge, Gary Garcia, Pat Redally, Valerie Torrres and Alessandra Verdugo, all from Don Lugo High in Chino, and Paige Faia, Hannah Nelson, Cissy Lu and Noa Noh from Chino Hills High.
