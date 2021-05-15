Project CHELA, a non-profit organization that offers support for families caring for children with a disability, will offer a free webinar from 10 to 11 a.m. on Zoom on Thursdays, May 20 and May 27.
Presenter will be Daisy Valdovinos, an early interventionist who will help parents of children with disabilities experience more joy while nurturing their child’s development.
The seminar, called “Babies, Beliefs and Behavior,” is for parents of children of all ages.
Project CHELA was founded by Chino Hills resident and social worker Tanya Flores in 2003.
CHELA is an acronym for “children helping each other learn and achieve.”
To register, email pro jectchel02@hotmail.com or call Ms. Valdovinos at (951) 489-8068.
Ms. Flores can be reached at (909) 573-6319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.