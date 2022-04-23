Residents and businesses are invited to join City of Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez as he delivers the State of the City address, beginning at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event, hosted by the City of Chino Hills in partnership with the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, will begin with an hors d’oeuvre reception followed by the address at 6:30 p.m.
Mayor Marquez will “Tune into 2022” and reflect on the community’s accomplishments over the last year.
Each city councilmember will announce an unsung hero for recognition.
Tickets are $20 and must be purchased online in advance.
RSVP by Monday, May 16 by visiting chinohills.org/stateofthecity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.