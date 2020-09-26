Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity will build two houses for veterans on empty lots at 4528 and 4628 Fairway Blvd. in Chino Hills, adjacent to Los Serranos Golf Course. The lots were donated to Habitat by the City of Chino Hills in 2013.
The two-story homes will range from 1,200 to 1,400 square feet, with the bottom floor designed to accommodate a wheelchair.
Changes have been made in the design to minimize exposure to errant golf balls.
Once the design is completed, it will go to the Planning Commission. Veterans may call Habitat at 596-7098.
