The Chino Hills City Council will make a decision during the 7 p.m. online meeting Tuesday on how to conduct future meetings now that the county is moving towards reopening some businesses and facilities.
Options include continuing to meet online, allowing only council members and staff in chambers while the public participates online, or returning to regular meetings with public participation inside council chambers.
To participate in the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8619735711. To join by phone, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting code 86197351711.
