Unresolved traffic issues stall Yorba Avenue project

For the second time, the Chino planning commission rejected a proposal for a new administration building for the school district stating that their concerns about truck traffic were not addressed.
The project includes a 325,000 square-foot warehouse to be leased at 13404 Yorba Ave.
“I’m not sure that the changes were made that needed to be made,” said Commissioner Jody Moore at Monday’s planning commission meeting.
Mr. Moore said in his four years as a commissioner, this was the first time he has publicly expressed his disappointment in staff and in a decision made in April to approve the project.
“Shame on us for not speaking to the concerns that were raised last time,” he said.
The commission voted 4-3 for the project in April with Mr. Moore, Kevin Cisneroz and Brandon Blanchard voting no because of truck traffic concerns.
On May 4 the city council reviewed the project and sent it back to the planning commission to address the trucks.
Commissioner Cisneroz said Monday he agreed with Mr. Moore and was hoping to see more in the staff report to mitigate the truck issues besides improvements to the project frontage.
Addressing a previous concern, Xebec vice president Shean Kim said the developer relocated site gates in the construction plans to allow for better truck circulation in and out of the warehouse.
Public hearing
Chino resident and business owner William Paolino said the main problem not being addressed is tractor- trailer trucks coming east or west on Schaefer Avenue without enough room to turn onto Yorba Avenue.
Chino resident Stubbie Barr presented a plan that would re-route traffic off Yorba and shift it to Ramona Avenue where the school district administration building is planned.
“Sidewalks do nothing to mitigate the traffic problems,” Mr. Barr said.
Third review
Mr. Moore said the quickest way forward for the applicant was to return this project to the planning commission.
Mr. Cisneroz moved to continue the item to the July 19 meeting to allow staff and the developer to better address truck traffic as well as the Yorba and Schaefer intersection for truck turns and radius.
Commissioners Brandon Blanchard, Jimmy Alexandris, Mr. Cisneroz and Mr. Moore voted yes and commissioners Steve Lewis and Robert Nastase were absent.
Project
Xebec proposes to build the administration building on Ramona Avenue and the warehouse in exchange for no payments in a 66-year lease agreement on the warehouse.
Mr. Kim said e-commerce is growing, and Zebec anticipates the warehouse will be used for logistics.
Zebec will manage on-site operations and had an agreement with labor unions for employees, he said.
Yorba improvements
City planner Warren Morelion said staff worked with the developer who agreed to pay $240,000 to widen Yorba by 14 feet and to construct sewer, asphalt pavements, berms, curb, gutter and sidewalk.
Forty trees south of the project will be removed and asphalt pavement and curb added on the west side of Yorba Avenue.
Yorba Avenue can be extended from its current 30 feet to 44 feet, with 22 feet on each side, Mr. Morelion said.
The improvements that the developer agreed to pay for were planned by the city to be done later this year as a capital improvement project.
Next steps
There are no city council meetings in August, so the soonest it can be reviewed for final approval is September.
Mr. Kim said there are concerns with delaying project construction because of rain.
