A convicted felon and registered sex offender living in Chino Hills was arrested Thursday on suspicion of distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Chong Tak Kim, 51, was arrested at noon Thursday in the 13200 block of Sunnyslope Drive in Chino Hills, jail records show.
He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and was released at 11:38 p.m. the same day after posting bail, records indicate.
A court date has not been scheduled.
Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the Crimes Against Children Detail and the sheriff’s Hi-Tech Division began looking into the downloading, possession and distribution of child pornography in Chino Hills, contacting Mr. Kim on April 30 to collect evidence, said Detective Brian Arias.
Authorities arrested Mr. Kim on Thursday after they determined he was responsible for distributing thousands of images and videos of child pornography, the detective said.
Anyone with information can call Detective Arias at 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or wetip.com.
