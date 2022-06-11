A Marvel-themed Vacation Bible School for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade will be held at 8:15 a.m. Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22 at Chino Valley Calvary Chapel at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Theme is “Marvel at His Works.”
The five-day event will include worship, Bible study, outdoor activities, crafts, and snacks.
Children should wear sunblock and closed-toe shoes.
There is no cost to attend the event, but a themed T-shirt is available for purchase to help support costs.
Mothers who are signing up their children for the first time, or are traveling a long distance, may join the Charis Women’s Ministry in Room 204A each morning for a devotion, craft, and hors d’oeuvres.
For information, call the church office at (909) 464-8255.
