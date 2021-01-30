Cock-a-Doodle changes name to ‘The Doodle’
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Cock-a-Doodle Restaurant changed its outside signage recently to its new name “The Doodle.” Owner Joe Costa said the name change took place in November for business reasons. The restaurant, which opened in 1957 at 12940 Central Ave., just south of Riverside Drive, is currently open for business from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. 

