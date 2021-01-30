Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual job fair on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Companies joining the job fair include G4S Security, Lowes, EPac, Transamerica Financial Advisors, State Farm, PakLab, Home Depot, Amazon, Mountain Mikes Pizza, Lewis Apartment Communities and Logistics Plus, according to Chamber officials.
Registration is being accepted at chinovalleycham ber.com/jobfair.
“This event will feature a variety of businesses seeking candidates for positions across logistics, manufacturing, security and more,” said Chamber marketing director Abby Treadwell. “The event is free to register.”
Sponsorship opportunities are available, Ms. Treadwell said.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, (909) 627-6177.
