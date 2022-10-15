The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum for the Chino Hills City Council will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Candidates for District 1 are Ray Marquez, Jason Zhang, Waimin Liu, and Eddie Wong; District 4 candidates are Brian Johsz and Diego Fernandez, and District 2 candidate is Peter Rogers, who is running unopposed. Residents may submit questions for the candidates to the Chamber by visiting tinyurl.com/chi nohillscandidates22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.