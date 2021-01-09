Both sides of Riverside Drive from Central to Benson avenues will close for 11 days, starting at 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11 as part of the City of Chino’s five-year Capital Improvement Program to reconstruct a large portion of Riverside Drive, city officials said.
The street will reopen at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, said spokeswoman Vivian Castro.
“These repairs will provide significant infrastructure improvements to the area, including new curb ramps, concrete sidewalks, curb and gutter, cross gutter, signage, striping and traffic signal improvements,” Ms. Castro said.
Commercial trucks and non-commercial vehicles will be detoured to Ramona Avenue, the 60 Freeway and will be allowed to go north of Riverside Drive on Central and Mountain avenues, and in both directions on Euclid Avenue.
Tenth Street from Park Place to B Street will also close from Jan. 11 to 22 for a storm drain project.
Local resident and business access will be available, Ms. Castro said.
The storm drain project is part of the city’s master plan project from 11th Street to Chino Avenue to Riverside Drive and Riverside Drive between 10th and 11th streets.
Work includes installation of new storm drain pipeline, new catch basins, and asphalt restoration, Ms. Castro said.
More information on the project can be found at cityofchino.org/CIP.
