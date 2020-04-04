The United States Department of Homeland Security lists 16 critical infrastructure sectors on its website that are permitted to continue operations during emergencies.
The list, cisa/gov/criti cal-infastructures-sector, includes these industry categories: chemical, commercial facilities, communications, critical manufacturing, dams, defense industries, emergency services, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, government facilities, health care and public health, information technology, nuclear, transportation, water and waste water systems.
For the most recent updates from the state, visit covid.19.ca.gov.
