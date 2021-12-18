Lifestream will host the following blood drives this week.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Starbucks. 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 21 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino.
For information, visit lstream.org.
