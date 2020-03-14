An organization called Paws 4 Success, Inc. that trains support dogs has been operating for just a few months and there are already 50 people on the waiting list.
Longtime Chino Hills resident Carol Mann has opened her goat farm on English Road to provide a training facility for experts who have devoted their lives to training dogs.
Ms. Mann said the dogs are not housed at the ranch but are trained to perform specific tasks for people who have disabilities such as seizures, brain injuries, mobility issues, post-traumatic stress syndrome, diabetes, and others.
“It’s very exciting,” said Ms. Mann. “Dogs in shelters can be trained to be alerted to a pre-seizure situation and other medical problems.”
David Harrison, a retired deputy sheriff who lives in Jurupa Valley and heads up the organization, said service dogs can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000.
The organization provides its services free of charge.
“We reach out to local rescues and shelters to find dogs and give them a second chance at a meaningful life,” Mr. Harrison said.
Mr. Harrison volunteers daily at the English Road facility assisted by fellow canine trainers Joe Prado of Corona and Benjamin Bejarano of Hacienda Heights.
On Mondays, clients from OPARC, a program for adults with disabilities, help with the dogs. “It’s our way to give back to the community,” he said.
Linda Beltran, 19, of Diamond Bar, has been working with Paws 4 Success to train her 3-year-old Australian Shepherd Husky named Bella.
Ms. Beltran said Bella is helping her with daily challenges that induce anxiety and has helped improved her academics at Cal State Los Angeles by increasing her confidence level.
Mr. Harrison said the organization is primarily in need of fosters and donations.
The organization is having a “Quartermania” fundraiser 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at 3141 English Road in Chino Hills.
Tickets are $50 each and include a barbecue lunch, canine demonstration, DJ, and quartermania, a game similar to bingo where quarters are used to bid on items with numbered paddles. Attendees should bring quarters.
Prizes are requested from the community to support the event.
Information: Mr. Harrington, (951) 903-4779.
