The City of Chino Hills is paying tribute to veterans as creatively as possible within the constraints of the coronavirus.
After being forced to cancel its annual Salute to Service Breakfast and Ceremony Nov. 10, the city launched a few programs to make up for it.
A tribute video honoring veterans will be released Nov. 11 on the city's website and YouTube with an introduction from Mayor Art Bennett, a Vietnam veteran, and photos of those who served in the military. The website is chinohills.org.
A drive-thru breakfast is being held the morning of Veterans Day at the Chino Hills Community Center provided by Chick-fil-A for those who registered.
The city delivered more than 70 lawn signs at no cost to those who requested them by the deadline.
