Chino Valley Chamber Member Clark Canedy, the president of Management Strategic Ideas for more than 25 years, was chosen to receive the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Chairman’s Award at the Annual Business Awards and Recognition Ceremony Wednesday morning.
“Due to COVID, we did not have an in-person event and decided to recognize Mr. Canedy at our Business at Breakfast,” said Chamber President Zeb Welborn.
Mr. Canedy won the award because of his work creating, planning and executing The Breeze Takes Flight for journalism students at Chaffey College.
“Mr. Clark offered free Discovery Flights out of Chino Airport to winners of a raffle conducted at our weekly Business at Breakfast events,” Mr. Zelborn said. “He thought this was a great marketing opportunity and solicited Chaffey College and their journalism program to do a story on the Discovery Flights out of DuBois Aviation.”
In each of the past two years, Mr. Canedy organized a contest for Chaffey College students to earn scholarships for the stories and videos they produce in their journalism classes.
Mr. Canedy is also the Chief Financial Officer for Edinger Urgent Care in Orange County. He has held that position since January 2020.
