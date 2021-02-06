A major storm drain system to be developed by San Bernardino County and Chino will happen in the Preserve with the help of a developer.
Richland Ventures, owner of Altitude Business Center, will widen and improve Kimball Avenue to master plan requirements, including a portion of a storm drain system in the city’s storm drain master plan, said City of Chino engineer Chris Magdosku.
The 72-acre business center is an industrial development between Kimball and Bickmore avenues, east of Euclid Avenue near the Chino Airport.
The Chino City Council on Jan. 19 voted to establish a deposit pass-through account of $881,760 with the county to offset the costs incurred by Richland.
The deposit is needed to secure the payment by the county to the city for the actual costs, which will be a direct pass-through payment to the developer.
The contractor will build a county conveyance structure that will connect with a regional drainage line to a future regional stormwater facility.
“After years of discussing options, the city collaborated with the county to build the concrete box drainage structures as a capital improvement project and use some form of interagency transfer of county funds,” Mr. Magdosku said.
Mr. Magdosku said the County of San Bernardino-County Airports has basins on its property north of Kimball and an excavation on the south side of Kimball, on a county-owned parcel with no adequate drainage collection system.
“While construction work is being done, it seemed in the best interest of all parties to have Richland take part in the construction of the county box drainage structures and be reimbursed through the city and county agreement,” Mr. Magdosku said.
Construction will begin in May or June and continue into the summer, he said.
