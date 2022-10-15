Chino police arrested a 44-year-old Ontario man in the early-morning hours of Oct. 7 on suspicion of breaking into a business in the 4100 block of Riverside Drive in Chino.
Josue Neptali Flores was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Officers were called at 12:27 a.m. on a man inside the closed business. “He refused to surrender and quickly retreated to an attic space,” Sgt. Ted Olden said. After a police dog was used, the man surrendered at 2:23 a.m.
