Point-in-Time count of homeless tracks demographics

The annual point-in-time count took place in Chino Hills, Chino, and San Bernardino County on Jan. 26.
The point-in-time count, required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is intended to collect demographics and data to track homelessness and develop strategies.
Unofficial results show 26 homeless people counted in Chino, and five counted in Chino Hills.
The results for San Bernardino County have not yet been released, but last year’s count found 3,333 homeless persons.
In Chino, 19 individuals from the Chino Community Services Department, Chino Police Department, and the Chino Valley Fire District surveyed the streets in the early morning hours to carry out the count in teams of four, city spokesperson Vivian Castro said.
The teams consisted of a lead, counter, driver, and a police officer, she said.
Individuals were asked survey questions on topics including veteran status, substance abuse history, mental illness, disabilities, health, and whether they were victims of domestic violence.
The self-reported questions are designed to be anonymous and confidential, Ms. Castro said.
Surveyed individuals received a backpack filled with hygiene items, gloves, a beanie, socks, hand warmers, a blanket, a raincoat, a bottle of water, a granola bar, and a $5 gift card to a local fast-food restaurant, purchased with donation money from the Chino Kiwanis Club.
Official numbers of unsheltered individuals in Chino will be provided once the county reviews submitted surveys.
Last year’s count revealed 23 homeless individuals in Chino.
In Chino Hills, five were counted, the same number as last year.
The team included two Community Services Department staff and three from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, according to community relations manager Valerie McClung.
Mrs. McClung said the city council approved an American Rescue Plan Act project list last May that included $300,000 for Homeless Intervention Field Services.
The project has not yet moved forward.
