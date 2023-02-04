Point-in-Time count of homeless tracks demographics

Volunteers, Chino Police Officers, and City of Chino employees are ready to give out backpacks with supplies and hygiene products to homeless persons in Chino on Jan. 26.

 City of Chino photo

The annual point-in-time count took place in Chino Hills, Chino, and San Bernardino County on Jan. 26.  

The point-in-time count, required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is intended to collect demographics and data to track homelessness and develop strategies.

