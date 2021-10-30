The branding design standards approved by the Chino Hills City Council in 2013 specified the city flag and city tile would bear the official city logo, which is the original colored logo of the oak tree, red-tailed hawk, and hills.
The Champion erroneously stated in the Oct. 23 edition that the design standards specified the city flag would bear the blue, refreshed logo approved in April 2013.
The city logo came up at the council meeting on Oct. 12 during a discussion.
After a debate, the council voted unanimously to hold the contest.
Entries are due Wednesday, Nov. 10.
For contest rules, visit chinohills.org/cityflagcontest.
