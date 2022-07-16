The City of Chino Hills is completing the final phase of a pavement rehabilitation project on Grand Avenue from the 71 Freeway to Peyton Drive.
Grinding, paving, and manhole adjustment took place at night this week and restriping will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22.
The left-turn pocket at Boys Republic Drive, which was extended by 100 feet in the first phase earlier this year, will be paved and smoothed out.
Traffic control allowing for one lane of traffic in each direction will impact the 71 Freeway on- and off-ramps.
The project began in January with concrete work and the installation of video detection cameras on signals at Peyton and City Center drives that replaced in-ground traffic loop detectors.
The city’s long-term plan is to install video detection cameras on all city-owned traffic signals.
R.J. Noble was awarded the contract last year in the amount of $440,944.
Information: (909) 364-2800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.