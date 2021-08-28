There’s not that much to do in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Voters have only to fill in one or two bubbles with blue or black ink, put the ballot in the envelope, sign and date the outside of the envelope, and drop it in the mail.
They may also drop it in an official drop box, at a polling place on Election Day which is Tuesday, Sept. 14, or at one of six early voting sites that will open Tuesday, Sept. 7 in Ontario, Apple Valley, Joshua Tree, Victorville, and two in San Bernardino.
Four official outdoor drop boxes are located in the Chino Valley: in front of the Chino Hills Branch Library on City Center Drive, Chino City Hall on Central Avenue, Chino Police Department on Guardian Way, and the Chino Airport on Merrill Avenue.
Two indoor ballot boxes are available inside Chino City Hall and Chino Hills City Hall.
Tracking made simple
To find out if your ballot has been received, sign up with the Secretary of State’s “Where’s My Ballot” for automatic notifications by phone, email, or text message by visiting wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov
Other ways to track:
Go to the Secretary of State’s voterstatus.sos.ca.gov to look up the status of your ballot.
Go to SBCountyElections.com to login into the My Elections Gateway application to look up the status of your ballot.
Contact the Registrar of Voters at (909) 387-8300 or email communications@sb countyelections.com.
Registration deadline
Voters who have not yet registered must do so by Monday, Aug. 30 either online or with a paper voter registration application.
Visit registertovote.ca.gov or pick up a voter registration application available at several Chino Valley locations.
To find the locations, visit sbcounty elections.com. and click on the voter registration tab.
Those who miss the registration deadline still have an opportunity to vote.
After Aug. 30, voters may fill out a conditional voter registration application by visiting the Registrar of Voters office in San Bernardino, an early vote site, or at a polling place on Election Day.
They will then be able to cast a provisional ballot.
For help, call (909) 387-8300.
The following polling places will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Chino Hills
Eagle Canyon, Oak Ridge, Hidden Trails, Wickman, Chaparral, and Glenmeade elementary schools; Townsend and Canyon Hills junior high schools; Chino Hills High School; Pacifica Senior Living, McCoy Equestrian Center, and Western Hills Country Club.
Chino
Cortez, Cattle, Dickson, and Newman elementary schools; Chino Valley Adult School; Don Lugo High; Parkhouse at the Preserve; the Community Building on B Street; Pembroke Downs Mobile Home Park; Baitul Hameed Mosque; Bread of Life Christian Church; Calvary Chapel Chino Hills (in Chino); Calvary Chapel Chino Valley; Chino Chaffey Community Center; and Living Word Assembly Church.
